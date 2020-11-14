KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Next week’s agenda includes two proposals aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

One measure would require masks in restaurants, bars, gyms and other public businesses where there isn’t enough room to social distance. Gyms, movie theaters and other entertainment venues would be limited to 10 customers or 50-percent capacity. The second measure would limit the number of people who can be in certain businesses. Under the proposal, restaurants and bars would be required to limit customers so they can seat parties six feet apart. Both measures will have their first reading on Tuesday.

A mask mandate goes into effect in North Dakota today. The executive order, issued last night by the governor, requires residents to wear face coverings inside businesses and public buildings as well as outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible. Violators would face a fine up to one-thousand dollars, although it’s not clear how it will be enforced.

Friday in Pierre, the state departments of Agriculture and Public Safety went over the rules and fees.

The annual license proposals for growers is $500; processors $2,000; field inspection $250 per location; processor inspection $500 per location; and transporters $25.

But some people in the industry would like to see a cap on inspection fees. The state will take written comments on the plan and rules for industrial hemp through next week.