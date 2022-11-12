SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.
Two people are dead following a crash along I90.
A broken down bus delays a football game.
A 29-year-old man has been convicted of a 2019 murder.
Parole is denied to a dating app killer.
Kut and Kill files a lawsuit against its insurence.
A local veteran remembers his time in the military as a doctor.
Great Bear Ski Resort gears up for its coming season.
Check out our Boredom Busters!
Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.