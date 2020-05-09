KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, May 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s everything you need to know as you begin your day.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says COVID-19 case counts in the city will likely significantly increase over the next several days. He says the city is monitoring the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations in Sioux Falls. Some businesses in the city are reopening after the city council on Thursday passed an ordinance to ease restrictions. Additionally, TenHaken says it’s a good idea to wear a mask, since it could help protect other people you come into contact with.

The Avera Race Against Cancer is today, but this year the event is virtual and there is still time to register. While the virtual races and walks are scheduled to begin this morning, participants are free do it at their leisure. The money raised goes to the Avera Cancer Institute.

The pins are tumbling again at Sioux Falls bowling alleys. Eastway Bowl reopened for business at noon on Friday. The business is promoting social distancing by limiting the number of lanes available to bowlers. Eastway also disinfects shoes and balls twice as many times as before. If interested in bowling they ask to call ahead to reserve a time, so Eastway can spread-out the number of bowlers inside.