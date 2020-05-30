KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, May 30

Thousands of protesters ignored a curfew and vows of a forceful police response to take to the streets of Minneapolis Friday night. The protesters, angered by the death of George Floyd while in police custody, set fire to cars and businesses and carried away items from boarded up convenience stores. Governor Tim Walz has ordered the largest deployment of national guard troops in the state’s history.

Protests demanding justice for George Floyd will make their way to Sioux Falls this weekend. On Friday, officers surveyed the potential location for Saturday’s protest at 41st & Minnesota Avenue, where sidewalks are closed due to construction. Sunday’s protest will also encounter construction, ending at the Law Enforcement Center. Officers will be present at the protests to ensure the safety of everyone.

All COVID-19 restrictions placed on Sioux Falls bars and restaurants officially ended Friday. Despite no longer having to comply with limits on patrons and required social distancing, downtown bars and restaurants say they’ll remain just as vigilant keeping their establishments clean and safe for customers.

A record number of absentee ballots cast ahead of Tuesday’s election is leading to some growing pains for Minnehaha County. Election workers will be processing those ballots at a new location: The Old Courthouse Museum. This meeting room offers much more space to handle all the extra paperwork.