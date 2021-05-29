KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, May 29

A 37 year old Sioux Falls woman is facing multiple charges after police say a pursuit ended in a crash. It started with a report of a possible drug deal Friday. When police arrived, they say a man sped off and a woman tried to hit an officer with her car. That led to a chase that ended in downtown Sioux Falls, when the car crashed into a parking meter. Police arrested Tabetha Morris on several charges, including possession of Meth and Marijuana.

Whether it’s by car, camper, or plane, it’s a busy holiday travel weekend across KELOLAND. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is putting more troopers on roads and highways with the goal of getting people to obey the traffic laws and stay safe. Sgt Steve Schade says with the speed limit at 80 miles per hour on the interstates, it doesn’t take much for some people to creep up to 100miles an hour.

Other KELOLAND families started their long holiday weekend by checking-in at the airport. The terminal at Sioux Falls Regional Airport was a busy place Friday as air travel picks up across the country with more places lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

