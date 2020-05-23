KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, May 23

Courtrooms in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties will begin making headway on a backlog of criminal trials starting next month. The jury selection will be social distanced, but that presents a challenge when it comes to seating a jury.

The weekly Faith Temple Food Giveaway in Sioux Falls has seen demand grow steadily recently. Friday’s distribution provided food to more than 600 people. Friday’s distribution included food donations from Smithfield Foods. The next giveaway is at 4 o’clock next Friday at the W-H Lyon Fairgrounds.

The fire marshal will be on the scene Saturday to look into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in southeast Sioux Falls Friday afternoon. A passerby noticed flames coming from the house on Woodsong Place and called firefighters. The Lincoln County Emergency manager says the people who live at the home had left Friday morning and were out of town when the fire started. The house is a total loss. No one was hurt.