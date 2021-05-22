KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, May 22

Attorneys general from 17 states have joined Governor Kristi Noem’s lawsuit against the U-S Department of Interior’s denial of a permit for Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore. A 2020 environmental study showed concerns of wildfire risk, impact to water quality, and structural concerns of the monument. The 17 attorneys general joining the lawsuit comes hours after a federal judge ruled to allow the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe to intervene in the suit.

A KELOLAND church is making sure the lives lost due to COVID-19 in the United States aren’t forgotten. The United Church of Christ will be tying over 580 ribbons to the banisters outside the church over the weekend. Each ribbon represents one thousand deaths. They’ll also be honoring local deaths due to COVID.

A farm family in Kingsbury County is feeing extremely grateful for helping hands in a time of need. Shawn Geyer’s father was diagnosed with cancer a little over a month ago. Because it happened so close to planting season, Shawn reached out to farm rescue, a non-profit that helps farm and ranch families going through hardships. Volunteers arrived this week to help the family plant soybeans.

