KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, May 2

The Sioux Falls City Council on Friday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to lift COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. The ordinance would allow bars and restaurants to reopen as long as they keep customers at least six-feet apart. The council will vote on a second reading of the ordinance next Thursday. Businesses could start to reopen on Friday.

People in northwest Iowa gave away nearly five-and-a-half tons of pork loin to families in need Friday. The distribution took place in Spencer, Iowa. The meat was purchased by different organizations from Tyson Fresh Meats, located in nearby Storm Lake.

People across South Dakota weren’t about to let the COVID-19 pandemic darken the outlook for their communities. Neighborhoods were aglow as part of Let It Shine South Dakota, as people turned on their lights last night in support of health care workers and first responders.