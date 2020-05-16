KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday May 16

South Dakota health care providers say they’ll be ready for the challenge of testing thousands of nursing home and assisted living center residents for COVID-19 starting next week. Health care workers will focus first on facilities in the top counties of COVID-19 spread, including Minnehaha and Lincoln counties. The testing will take place from room-to-room, and in designated areas within the facilities, and in some cases, outdoors. Test results will take two to three days.

Seven canine teams from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming are in South Dakota for a four-day search for Serenity Dennard. 9-year-old Serenity was last seen in February of 2019 near the Black Hills Children’s Home south of Rapid City. The canine teams will begin their search of the rugged terrain starting today. They will also be looking for 66-year-old Larry Genzlinger of Howard, who was last seen in October while elk hunting with his nephew.

Catholic churches in South Dakota can start welcoming parishioners back for mass. Earlier this month, Catholic leaders lifted the suspension of mass, which took effect on Friday. The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux falls will begin masses today. Some of the safety measures include roping off every other pew, disinfecting the pews, and using the school gym for additional masses.