KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, May 15

One man is dead following a deputy involved shooting in Pennington County. Deputies were called to a home in Rapid Valley Friday afternoon to remove an intoxicated and out of control person. The Sheriff’s office says the man leveled a gun in the direction of people and ignored commands to drop it. A shooting followed and the man died from his injuries. No one else was hurt.

The SDSU football team is now in Frisco, Texas ahead of Saturday’s national championship game against Sam Houston State. SDSU fans lined the streets of Brookings on Friday to show their support for the team as the Jackrabbit players left campus on their way to Texas.

The FCS championship game is generating a lot of betting action at Grand Falls Casino. The Betfred Sportsbook says 80% of game wagers are on the Jackrabbits to win.

