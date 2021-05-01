KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, May 1

Rapid City Area Schools have decided to return to a five-day school week in the Fall. The district has also decided to take away the mask requirement for next school year. School officials say this is an effort to keep kids in the classroom and improve communication with staff and students.

Crews battled strong winds at the scene of a building fire in western KELOLAND Friday. Smoke and flames were coming from a shop located in Wall when fire crews arrived. They were able to contain most of the damage to the shop and a storage facility. But a home next-door has minor damage. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

A walk in Sioux Falls today will raise awareness and funds for Huntington’s Disease, a genetic disorder that causes the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. The walk takes place at 9 a.m. in Sertoma Park with a live auction to follow. Organizers are hoping for a big turnout.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters.