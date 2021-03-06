KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, March 6

Some Sioux Falls parents have safety concerns about sending their kids to the new Ben Reifel Middle School on the city’s east side, however it has nothing to do with the school itself, but rather how they get there. When the district began building the new Ben Reifel Middle School, these parents realized, because their kids don’t get to ride the bus, there was going to be a problem.

Levitt at the Falls has announced they are in the process of planning a 2021 summer season consisting of 40 free outdoor concerts at the Levitt Shell concert venue located in downtown Sioux Falls at West Falls Park. According to Rose Ann Hofland, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for Levitt at the Falls, the summer concert season will begin Friday, June 11 and will end Saturday, September 11.

March Madness is here, and the stakes are high in Sioux Falls as the USD Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits battle for Summit League titles. But unlike past years, fans will not be at the tournament; the crowds won’t accompany the games which will happen at the Sanford Pentagon this year.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters!