SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, March 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Summit League Tournament is being held in Sioux Falls.

AG Jackley applauds bills aimed at increasing election security.

Inwood, Iowa aims to demolish gym with collapsed roof.

Vet Aid SD coming to Sioux Falls.

Snow and snowmobiles fill Husets Speedway.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.