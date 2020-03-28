KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, March 28

On Friday, South Dakota reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 58. Five counties are reporting their first cases, including Aurora, Faulk, Lawrence, Todd and Union counties. Minnehaha, Pennington and Beadle counties also have two new cases each.

Late Friday night, the Rapid City council approved an emergency ordinance to shut down non-essential businesses to protect the public against the coronavirus. Because of the city’s social distancing requirements, just six people came to the council chambers in-person to share their opinions on the ordinance.

The end of the South Dakota legislative session will look a lot different this year. Monday’s veto day, the official final day of the session, will take place as scheduled, though it will be conducted remotely. Some legislators will travel to Pierre, but governor Kristi Noem is encouraging those who are feeling ill, and those who may be vulnerable to stay home.