Flames were coming from a third-story unit, located east of Roosevelt High School, when firefighters arrived just after five o’clock. Everybody was able to safely get out of the building. Three families are without a home, however. At this time, the cause is unknown, but there is extensive damage to the exterior of the building.

People are set to take a stand against racism today in Rapid City after a social media post from a hotel owner this week threatened to ban Native American people from the property. Today’s event is called “Indians Allowed” and organizers say everyone is invited. Tribal leaders will meet, and then there will be a news conference and a rally. A rally is scheduled for three o’clock this afternoon at Roosevelt Park in Rapid City.

On Tuesday, April 5th all three mayoral candidates will join us in our studio to answer your questions. The debate with incumbent Paul TenHaken and challengers Taneeza Islam and David Zokaties will begin at 8 p.m. CT. If there is a question you want to ask the candidates, you can fill out the form here. You can also shoot a video of you asking the question. You never know, you could end up being part of the broadcast.