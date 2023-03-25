SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, March 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Firefighter hurt in Meade County fire

Iowa murder suspect arrested in Flandreau

Local educator honored as Principal of the Year

McCrossan Boys Ranch planning school expansion

South Dakota ‘shooting star’ likely a fireball

Special Olympics set to tip off state tournament

‘It’s just women helping women’ Embe hosting spring closet sale

Saturday Boredom Busters: March 25th

