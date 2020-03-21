1  of  12
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, March 21

Many people in KELOLAND don’t have homes to quarantine themselves in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. Area homeless shelters and transitional housing facilities are talking about how to keep this vulnerable population safe. On Friday, the Knights of Columbus dropped off pallets of laundry soap for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Saint Francis House.

Interpreters are playing an important role in helping more people stay up to date on the Coronavirus response. For the past several days Rick Norris has been using sign language to interpret what local leaders are saying during live news conferences.

A social-distance snowman is bringing smiles to a Sioux Falls assisted living center. Craig Spencer built a snowman named “Frosty” outside his 90-year-old mother’s window at Touchmark at All Saints. Visitors aren’t allowed inside the facility because of the coronavirus. So Spencer hopes Frosty can lift the spirits of his mother and others facing challenges from COVID-19.

