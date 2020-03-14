KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, March 14

The South Dakota legislature wrapped up the main run of its 2020 session Friday night by passing a budget which takes effect in July.

Public schools across South Dakota, including Sioux Falls and Rapid City, will be closed next week after Governor Kristi Noem declared a state of emergency on Friday.

New numbers on COVID-19 released Friday show there are now 9 confirmed cases in South Dakota. That includes cases in seven counties in the state, the newest being McCook. Health officials say there are 73 negative cases, with 11 cases still pending.