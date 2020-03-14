KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, March 14

1  of  42
ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Baltic Lutheran Church Belle Fourche School District Bennett County School District Bison School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Brookings Activity Center Career Learning Center-Black Hills Celebrate Community Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Enemy Swim Day Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith School District First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Church First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls First United Methodist Church Flandreau School District Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Haakon Huron Area Concert Association Kimball School District Lake Preston McCook Central McIntosh School District Meade New Underwood Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Spirit of Peace UCC St. James Lutheran Church Stewarts School of Hairstyling Timber Lake School District Transfiguration Orthodox Church - Sioux Falls United Church of Canistota Viborg DBS White River Winner School District

The South Dakota legislature wrapped up the main run of its 2020 session Friday night by passing a budget which takes effect in July.

Public schools across South Dakota, including Sioux Falls and Rapid City, will be closed next week after Governor Kristi Noem declared a state of emergency on Friday.

New numbers on COVID-19 released Friday show there are now 9 confirmed cases in South Dakota. That includes cases in seven counties in the state, the newest being McCook. Health officials say there are 73 negative cases, with 11 cases still pending.

