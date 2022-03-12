People in the Chancellor, South Dakota area will celebrate the life of their former fire chief today. 52-year-old Jeb Ford died in a car crash in early February. A funeral was held for him in his hometown of Lemmon, South Dakota, shortly after. He spent over 20 years fighting fires in both the Sioux Falls and Chancellor areas, and also worked with the Parker ambulance. The Celebration of Life for Jeb Ford begins at 6 o’clock this evening at the Chancellor Fire Station.

There are four city council races on the ballot in next month’s election in Sioux Falls. The candidates for one at-large spot are nonprofit administrator Rich Merkouris and nonprofit consultant Pam Cole. The election for city council and the mayoral seat is April 12th.

WoodGrain Brewing is serving orange beer as a way to promote kidney disease awareness. Sales of the beer, known as a spare bean pale ale, are raising money and awareness about kidney disease. One of the organizers is a Sioux Falls man who’s a two-time kidney transplant recipient. WoodGrain will sell the orange beer as long as the supply lasts. They made about 150 gallons.