KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, June 5

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a popular downtown diner. Crews responded to the Phillips Avenue Diner for a report of a small fire around 12:30 this morning. Fire Rescue says the fire may have started at an outside wall, near an electrical box, and spread inside. One firefighter received a minor injury to his hand while working the fire. Police shut down traffic in the area while firefighters were at the scene.

South Dakota’s only state veterans cemetery held its first burials on Friday. A procession carrying the remains of Vietnam veteran Paul Larson arrived at the cemetery for the very first burial. Larson died of melanoma in early March of 2020. His family says Larson had long hoped to be buried at the cemetery, but COVID-19 and cemetery construction created uncertainty over his final resting place.

Block party season has returned to Sioux Falls. Downtown Sioux Falls hosted this block party at the 8th and Railroad Center as part of First Friday activities last night. Downtown block parties were canceled last year by the pandemic. Block partiers said it was nice to be out and feel like normal, again.

