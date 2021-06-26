KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, June 26

African American community leaders in Sioux Falls are responding to the prison sentence of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd last year. A judge sentenced Chauvin to 22 and a half years in prison on Friday. Chauvin offered condolences to Floyd’s family during his sentencing hearing. It was the first time Chauvin has spoken directly to Floyd’s family.

Jonathan Thum will be the next Chief of Police for the City of Sioux Falls. Thum is currently a Lieutenant with the department. He replaces current Chief Matt Burns, who will retire next month. Thum’s appointment requires final approval by the city council and will be taken up at the July 6th Council Meeting.

Aberdeen police are offering a one-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest involving a possible explosive device. It was discovered Friday morning near the entrance to Wylie Park… in the northwest part of Aberdeen. The D-C-I bomb squad was called in to assist. A Facebook post from the Aberdeen Police Department Friday afternoon says that an Initial examination showed it to be “a probable explosive device that was built to activate at a later time.”

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters.