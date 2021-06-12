KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, June 12

Levitt at the Falls made its much anticipated musical comeback in downtown Sioux Falls last night. The Grammy award winning group, Ranky Tanky kicked off the new season before a large crowd at the Levitt shell. The free outdoor concert series was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

Four months after suffering major injuries in a serious crash, 18 year old Isaac Corado is on the road to recovery. Corado was one of two teenagers involved in a February 11th crash in southwest Sioux Falls. He suffered a broken ankle, arm, back, clavicle, sternum, and partially collapsed lung. Isaac spent six days in the hospital.

The new Silverstar carwash on 41st street is asking for donations to Emily’s Hope during their opening week. You can get a free carwash through Sunday. Silverstar is encouraging people to give back in place of their payment.

