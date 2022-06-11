SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s Saturday, June 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Governor Kristi Noem is asking for a presidential disaster declaration for the deadly May 12th storms that hit eastern South Dakota.

Augustana University has been cleaning up storm damage for the past month. Now coordinators are waiting for insurance approval before repairs to buildings can take place.

People in Rapid City have wrapped-up a week of commemorations of the deadly 1972 flood.

Restaurants are feeling the impact of higher food prices. The manager at La Luna Cafe in Sioux Falls says the business has noticed increases in meats and produce.

The Mobile Recreation Unit is making the rounds this summer in Sioux Falls.

A celebration held each June with a Pride parade and festival was much different in the beginning.

Check out this weekend’s boredom busters!

