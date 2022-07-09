Sioux Falls, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, July 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The driver of a car is in the hospital after crashing into an old church building near downtown Sioux Falls last night.

Driver hurt in car vs. church crash

Minnehaha County authorities have identified the man killed in last weekend’s shooting near Hartford.

Fatality in July 2 Hartford shooting identified

The Rapid City Police Department opened its newest Substation on Knollwood Drive on the North side of town.

Rapid City Police Department opens Knollwood Drive Substation

Sioux Falls residents remember former prime minister Shinzo Abe

Restaurant owner: Abe death ‘just horrible’

The South Dakota 211 Helpline will be joining crisis centers across the country to activate their new phone line starting next week.

New crisis line in South Dakota

Recent weather has taken a toll on ag producer’s mental health. What some resources are doing to help.

Mental health resources for ag producer

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: July 9th

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.