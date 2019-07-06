KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 6

Here are some headlines making their way across KELOLAND this 4th of July weekend, with KELOLAND On The Go!

Fire destroyed a mobile home in northeast Sioux Falls last night.

It’s a question popping up on social media and comes as no surprise to the people who brought the Arc of Dreams of Sioux Falls: How do you stop people from climbing it?

Find out about activities taking place across KELOLAND with today’s Boredom Busters.

Southern California felt its strongest earthquake in at least 20 years Friday night.

There’s been a lot of rain in western KELOLAND as of late, and the chance for rain will continue today. Rivers and creeks in western South Dakota will remain at or above flood stage through the weekend.