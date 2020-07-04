KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Fourth of July! Here are today’s top headlines.

About 7,500 people braved the summer heat to attend an Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore last night, which included some heated comments from President Trump. Hear what he had to say about the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore.

Native American historical claims to the Black Hills brought out protesters to Mount Rushmore Friday. Authorities arrested some of the protesters after they blocked a road leading into the park. The Native Americans were upset with a celebration of U-S independence on land they consider sacred and belonging to them.

Fireworks returned to Mount Rushmore last night for the first time in 10 years. The show lasted nearly 20 minutes. See a portion of the sights and sounds from last night’s show.

Check out today’s Boredom Busters from KELOLAND’s Perry Groten.