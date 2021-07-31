KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 31

Some two hundred people stood in the rain Friday in Sioux Falls to protest mandatory vaccinations in the workplace. They gathered at the main campus at Sanford Health, which is requiring all of its employees be vaccinated by November 1st. Sanford Health says the vaccinations are safe and will stop the spread of the coronavirus, but protesters say employees should not be put into the position of risking their jobs for refusing to be vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control is warning Americans about the new Delta variant of Covid 19. While there are only 13 documented cases of Delta in South Dakota right now, doctors say that number is sure to increase. The best way to avoid it, is to get vaccinated.

Former USD standout Chris Nilsen has cleared his way to compete in next week’s pole-vaulting finals in the summer Olympics. Nilsen competed in last night’s qualifying round by becoming just one of two vaulters to clear every height on his first attempt. Nilsen will continue his Olympic Journey in the pole vault finals on Tuesday.

