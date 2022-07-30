Sioux Falls (S.D.) — It’s Saturday, July 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Members of Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church were sorting items for the annual rummage event on Saturday.

Free rummage event aimed at helping community

Gas prices are starting to fall in South Dakota.

Gas prices lowering in South Dakota

The South Dakota Attorney General says an officer involved shooting in Rapid City was justified.

DCI, AG: May 31 officer involved shooting was justified

There’s still no word yet on whether anybody won the big Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions: Here are the winning numbers for $1.28B jackpot

A look at the preparations being made ahead of the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Law enforcement in the Black Hills prepare for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

A historic day for Custer State Park.

State Game Lodge turns 100

