KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 3

Fire damaged a home in Harrisburg overnight. The call came in just before 11:30 last night to the home located near the corner of Thelma Avenue and Marie Drive on the east side of Harrisburg. Firefighters had the fire knocked down within twenty minutes. The attached garage received heavy damage and the fire chief says the interior of the home is salvageable. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

South Dakota authorities are investigating a deadly rollover in Union County. The highway patrol says a 20 year old man driving a Ford Taurus crossed the center line of Highway 48 east of Spink Township early Friday morning, went into the ditch and rolled. The man was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

We’re entering the busiest time of the season for KELOLAND fireworks stands. Customers have been streaming into businesses like Hot Shot Fireworks to load up for their Fourth of July celebrations. This fireworks frenzy in the store aisles has become a holiday tradition for many families.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters.