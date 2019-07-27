KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday July 27

Happy Saturday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

We’re learning about a couple of deadly crashes in KELOLAND. A woman is facing charges following a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist west of Rapid City Friday. Also Friday, a 71 year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash near Holland, Minnesota in Pipestone County.

Family and friends are remembering a KELOLAND woman killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 earlier this week. 22-year-old Brooke Thompson was known for her infectious smile and making everyone around her feel welcomed.

In Boredom Busters, Strawbale Winery in Renner is hosting The Folk Off and Rib Challenge. Musicians will compete for awards and a chance to perform at next weekend’s SIoux River Folk Festival. Plus, Levitt at the Falls presents Brulé in concert at the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls. The free concert begins at 7 p.m.

In weather, Cooler air will slide into the midwest and it will bring a cooler start to the next work week. But as we switch out the air masses, showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend.

