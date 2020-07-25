KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 25

The South Dakota State Medical Association is urging public school districts across the state to consider mandating the use of face coverings at school. The CDC does believe re-opening schools is important and the State Medical Association says face coverings will help them do that safely.

A colorful flag makes a big statement outside of a local church, but members hope it says more about what goes on inside. You may have seen a giant pride banner hanging on First Congregational Church in Downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a message to the LGBTQ community that all are welcome.

Hot Harley Nights in Sioux Falls was cancelled this year due to the threat of covid-19, but Hot Hurley Nights is still a go with a few modifications. Today’s activities include a vendor fair, parade, poker run and street dance. Hot Hurley Nights run through Sunday.

