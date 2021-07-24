KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 24

Governor Kristi Noem says more changes are coming to the South Dakota State Prison system and some will happen as early as next week. That’s following last week’s firing of the warden and deputy warden in Sioux Falls. Plus the director of the prison’s Pheasantland Industries, as well as the Secretary of Corrections being placed on administrative leave.

Authorities have arrested the suspect in last weekend’s abduction of a woman in Brookings. Alexander Felipe Andrade is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and intentional damage to property. Officers with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department and Sioux Falls police arrested him Friday near the 1500 block of West Russell Street.

We’re learning more about Thursday evening’s crash on Interstate 229 that killed 3 people. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the car left the interstate and crashed into a tree before starting on fire. The 22 year old man driving the car along with an 18 year old woman, and another female passenger died at the scene. The cause is still under investigation. Police say the crash is a tragic reminder of the importance for all drivers to pay attention in high traffic areas like interstates, especially during summer road construction season.

