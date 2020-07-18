KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 18

A Sioux Falls elementary teacher has begun a petition drive calling on the school district to put into effect certain precautions before students go back to in-person learning next month. The petition calls for remote learning to take place until at least two straight weeks have passed without any new cases of the coronavirus in the city.

Miracle Treat Day won’t be happening this year, but you can still support the Children’s Miracle Network through a Dairy Queen event in South Dakota. July 30th is South Dakota Sweet Miracles. Blizzards bought for that day will benefit Children’s Miracle Network, or you can buy a coupon now to use at a later date.

Face masks will likely be on the shopping lists of many people attending Crazy Days in downtown Sioux Falls today. Many stores along Phillips Avenue have a hard time keeping their masks in stock because of the high demand. Today, Downtown Sioux Falls will hand out complementary masks to people who show up without one.

Check out today’s Boredom Busters.