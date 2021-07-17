KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 17

Nine children from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe who attended the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania more than 100 years ago have returned to South Dakota. The caravan with the children’s remains arrived Friday accompanied by the roars of motorcycles to a location behind the Fort Randall Casino & Hotel as part of the last leg of their long journey home.

Ranchers in Gregory County are weighing whether to reduce their cattle herds or lose money by feeding them during the drought. Ranchers usually raise enough hay and grain to feed their cattle throughout the year. But that won’t be the case for most ranchers this year and that is just another blow to cattle producers who are already struggling.

Hunting is a popular sport across KELOLAND, and Scheels in Sioux Falls is offering a seminar to help you properly train your dog. The event is today and Sunday, with expert dog trainer Dan Griffith leading the 90 minute session. He says a dog’s keen sense of smell is the key to unlocking their hunting ability.

Check out today’s Boredom Busters.