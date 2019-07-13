KELOLAND On The Go, Saturday July 13

Happy Saturday! Here is what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Plus we have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

A kayaking outing ended with a water rescue in the Big Sioux River last night. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department says four people in two kayaks were swept away in the swift current of the river west of the Big Sioux Recreation Area in Brandon.

Local truck drivers say they were caught by surprise with the sudden closing of a Sioux Falls trucking firm. LME has ceased operations, leaving more than 30 people out of work at its Sioux Falls office, plus hundreds more at terminals throughout the Midwest.

We’re getting our first attendance totals for the Levitt at the Falls summer outdoor concert series.A total of more than 18-thousand people have attended concerts through the 4th of July.

That’s an average of 14-hundred, forty-five people per show.

In Boredom Busters, Hot Harley Nights in Sioux Falls wrap up with a day of riding and rock and roll, all to benefit Make A Wish South Dakota. Plus, Family Days at Larchwood, IA include a Car Show & Burnouts. Activities get underway at 10:45 a.m. with a parade.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates throughout the day.