KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, July 10

On the Go
Posted: / Updated:

In 2018, Takara Schomberg lost her younger sister, Kayli Hrdlicka, to suicide. Schomberg says she is sharing her sister’s story to open up the conversation on suicide and mental health in order to make talking about it less taboo.

Cherry Rock Farms in Brandon is gearing up for its opening day. The farm offers a variety of non-gmo, pesticide-free products including vegetables like sweet corn and garlic, alongside a mix of herbs.

A festival full of art, entertainment, food, and more is back in Brookings. It’s free to get into the festival, and when you get there you’ll find hundreds of vendors.

Check out Saturday’s Boredom Busters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 