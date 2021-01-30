KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 30

Sioux Falls police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 52-year-old Veronica Coggins left a residence near 15th and Holly wearing only pajamas and may be suffering a medical episode. She is considered endangered because of the weather. Call police if you see her.

A South Dakota lawmaker is facing a social media backlash over her support for a bill requiring Governor Kristi Noem to release the cost of security when she attended campaign events for former President Trump. State Representative Taffy Howard of Rapid City is one of the main sponsors of the bill. Howard says she’s getting support from all over the state and people are telling her to keep fighting for transparency. Howard says if tax dollars are being spent, people have a right to now how much.

Hundreds of anglers will be dropping a line today during the Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay in Sioux Falls. The tenth annual ice fishing tournament is offering a top prize of five-thousand dollars for the biggest fish. No fishing license is required. Organizers are drilling about one-thousand holes for the competition. They’ll be used for both fishing, and as a final safety check.

