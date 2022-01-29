The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for help locating a man who robbed the Shop N Cart on N Minnesota Avenue on Wednesday, January 19. Police have released surveillance video of a robbery at the Shop N Cart on North Minnesota Avenue near Brookings Street. If you recognize the man in the video, you’re asked to call crime stoppers, at the number on your screen.

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway served a record number of people on Friday. As inflation raises the prices of groceries and gas, the Faith Temple Food Giveaway is seeing more people facing food insecurity. The organization handed-out a record eleven-hundred 50 boxes during yesterday’s distribution.

A Sioux Falls husband and wife are reunited with their cat after she was missing for six months. “Bell” escaped from the house in July when winds caused a door to blow open. Her owners tried several ways to find their cat, but they had no luck. And then in January, someone posted a picture of him on a lost pet page on Facebook.