KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 25

A Brandon pizza restaurant is thanking the public for helping in the search for a stolen van. A thief drove off in the unattended delivery van that was parked in front of the Pizza Ranch during last Friday night’s winter storm. The Pizza Ranch offered free buffets for anyone with tips that could lead them to the stolen vehicle. A city worker found the van Sunday morning, in a park a few blocks away.

A 40 year old Sioux Falls man, who has a lengthy criminal record, is being held in jail without bond on child pornography charges. Police arrested Travis Dean Walter Thursday night on four counts of possessing, manufacturing and distributing child porn after someone saw suspicious images on his cell phone and turned him in. The case is still under investigation and police say more charges may be filed.

A Madison, South Dakota congregation is celebrating turning the tide on major flooding that damaged their church basement. Much of the donated clothing in stock was ruined by the water. With help from the community, new donations helped restore their clothing room stock. The church is hosting a ribbon-cutting and open house starting at one o’clock tomorrow afternoon. The clothing room is back open Monday morning with fresh items for anyone in need.

Here are Saturday’s Boredom Busters:

Comedians from across the country are performing today as part of the Sno Jam Comedy Festival, a benefit for Special Olympics South Dakota. Comedians will appear at the White Wall Sessions studio at 11 a.m., Books n Brewz at 1:30 p.m., Boss’ Sports Bar at 6 p.m., Remedy Brewing at 8:30 p.m. and a wrap party takes place at 11 p.m. back at Boss’ Sports Bar.

Members of the Sioux Falls Swim Team are hosting their January Invite, the largest short course swim meet in South Dakota. It’s taking place at the Midco Aquatic Center from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s session goes from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is hosting a Prince and Princess Skate Party from 1-3 p.m. at McKennan Park. Costumes are encouraged as long as you dress for the weather. All children will receive a free crown while supplies last. Skate rentals are available.