KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 23

People in Madison, South Dakota took time last night to recognize the important work that health care workers and first-responders provide to keep their community safe during the pandemic. People gathered at their front porches, back decks and driveways to pay tribute to those on the front lines of the pandemic. The event was called “A Pause for Applause” and was organized by the Madison Regional Health Foundation.

Baseball fans all over the world, including here in KELOLAND, are remembering baseball great and one-time home run king Hank Aaron. Aaron died Friday at the age of 86.

A city-wide mask ordinance in Mitchell will expire next week. The mandate has been in effect since November. But a vote came up this week before the city council on whether or not to extend it for another thirty days. The mayor cast the tie-breaking vote against the extension.

