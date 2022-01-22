KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 22

Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting in Rapid City. Responding officers found the shooting victim at an apartment at 100 Surfwood Drive, on the city’s north side, last night. After interviewing witnesses, police say the shooter appears to be acquainted with the victim. The police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

A Sioux Falls thrift store has a deal for customers who are masking-up during the pandemic. 605 Thrift, on South Minnesota Avenue, is offering a 25% discount on its merchandise starting this week. 605 Thrift is offering the discount as a way to promote mask-wearing with COVID-19 cases on the rise. The store isn’t particular about what kind of mask you wear in order to take advantage of the discount.

A weekend promotion in downtown Sioux Falls is aimed at getting more people to shop local. Shops and restaurants are offering deals, discounts and special events during Winter Downtown Crazy Days. Events like this can help bring more foot traffic into the area during the colder months of the year. Today is the last day of Crazy Days, though some stores may extend the bargains through Sunday.