SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Two dangerous drug dealers are behind bars this morning.

Victims advocates speak out about child labor.

Governor Kristi Noem calls for an investigation into the handling of social security numbers by the January 6th committee

Snow creates difficulties with photographing wildlife at Sioux Fall’s outdoor campus.

A show hits the W.H. Lion Fairgrounds looking forward to summer.

