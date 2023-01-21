SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating a major crash on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.

Two dangerous drug dealers are behind bars this morning.

Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring

Victims advocates speak out about child labor.

Victim advocates say child labor happens in SD

Governor Kristi Noem calls for an investigation into the handling of social security numbers by the January 6th committee

Gov. Kristi Noem demands investigation into exposed Social Security numbers

Snow creates difficulties with photographing wildlife at Sioux Fall’s outdoor campus.

Snowy shutterbugs at the Outdoor Campus

A show hits the W.H. Lion Fairgrounds looking forward to summer.

Stepping indoors to experience the great outdoors

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.