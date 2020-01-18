KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 18

Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just after ten o’clock last night at an apartment at 12th and Duluth. Police say the victim has non life-threatening injuries. Investigators say everyone involved has been accounted for, but so, far no one has been arrested yet.

Interstate 90 remains closed this morning between Mitchell and Sioux Falls and Interstate 29 is also closed between Sioux Falls and the North Dakota border. DOT crews will continue to plow the snow this morning and they expect to keep their plows running through the weekend.

City crews will keep plowing emergency routes through the weekend to keep them clear. The problem has been the blowing snow that has continued to drift throughout the city. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

