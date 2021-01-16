KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 16

Efforts to put out a massive grassfire near Lemmon, South Dakota are moving into mop-up mode. The fire started Thursday. Firefighters from nearly two dozen surrounding communities came to help. Crews were out last night looking for hot spots especially in wooded areas like shelter belts. Some ranchers west and southeast of Lemmon were told to prepare to evacuate from the fire.

No one matched all six numbers in last night’s big Mega Millions drawing worth 750-million dollars. That means Tuesday night’s drawing will be worth an estimated 850-million dollars, the third-largest jackpot of all-time. Your chances of winning are one in more than 300-million. Despite those long odds, the potential for a big payoff drew players to Sioux Falls stores Friday, in spite of the weather, hoping they’d purchase the winning ticket.

