SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

After a deadly train crash, one family rallies for more safety precautions.

Police made an arrest in Watertown related to sex crimes.

Marty Jackley gets back to work as attorney general.

Civil War Patrol begin practice for snow-based rescues.

With the big snowfall, parking might be hard to find in many Sioux Falls businesses.

The Sioux Falls Stampede hit the ice today.

Friday the 13th was lucky for one Mega Millions player.

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.