SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, December 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

After a deadly train crash, one family rallies for more safety precautions.

Effort to increase safety signals after fatal Harrisburg train crash

Police made an arrest in Watertown related to sex crimes.

44-year-old Watertown man arrested for sex crimes

Marty Jackley gets back to work as attorney general.

Jackley back to work at Attorney General’s Office

Civil War Patrol begin practice for snow-based rescues.

Civil Air Patrol to practice snow rescue

With the big snowfall, parking might be hard to find in many Sioux Falls businesses.

Snow piles put squeeze on parking spots

The Sioux Falls Stampede hit the ice today.

Hockey Day South Dakota

Friday the 13th was lucky for one Mega Millions player.

Lucky Mega Millions ticket wins Friday the 13th jackpot

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 14th

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.