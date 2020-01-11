KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 11

South Dakota authorities arrested a suspect following a lengthy pursuit in Sioux Falls overnight. The pursuit went through several streets in Sioux Falls and onto Interstate 90 and into Hartford. Police say the pursuit ended when troopers used spike strips to stop the vehicle near Wild Water West.

Nobody was hurt.

Law enforcement has caught up with three suspects tied to two robberies and a larceny in the Sioux Falls area. The crimes happened at Dollar General on West 12th Street, Wall Lake Oil and the Red Roof Inn. 51-year-old Spencer Brown Junior told investigators he was involved in all three robberies and that 29-year-old Steven King robbed the Dollar General and Wall Lake Oil.

Here are Saturday’s Boredom Busters:

PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue is a live-action performance based on the popular children’s cable TV series. The performances are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tickets are available at the KELOLAND Box Office.

The Sioux Falls Sports Cards Show features new and vintage cards plus memorabilia at American Legion Post 15 in Sioux Falls. The hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

It’s the final weekend you can drop off your Christmas tree for free in Sioux Falls. The two city drop-offs, located near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are noon to 5 p.m.