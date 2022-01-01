KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 1

Young families in Sioux Falls didn’t have to wait until midnight to celebrate the New Year. A crowd of kids and their parents cheered as balloons dropped at the Washington Pavilion for its Noon Year’s Eve celebration, at 12pm Friday. The Noon Year’s Eve celebration was held in the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Two people were wounded in a New Year’s Eve shooting at Minnesota’s Mall of America. Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later. No arrests have been made and the suspect is believed to have fled the mall, police said.

Today is the last day a Hy-Vee location in Sioux Falls will be open. The Hy-Vee at Kiwanis and West 10th street will be renovated to become a non-retail site. The closing is raising concerns about turning the neighborhood into a food desert.