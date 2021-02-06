KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 6

Police are investigating a crash that resulted in a vehicle catching fire in central Sioux Falls last night. Police say the 30-year-old driver crashed his vehicle at 10th and Walts around 7 o’clock last night. The vehicle caught fire. The man was treated at the scene before being taken to jail. He’s charged with DUI. No one else was hurt.

Governor Kristi Noem’s security costs while traveling will remain secret. State lawmakers defeated House Bill 1089 on an 11 to 2 vote during a committee hearing on Friday. Opponents of the bill say disclosing the information will put the governor at risk. But Republican Representative Taffy Howard, who is on the appropriations committee and the primary sponsor of the bill, says the public has a right to know.

The family of Brandon Valley’s high school football coach who’s battling brain cancer says they’re humbled by an outpouring of support from the community this weekend. Tailgator’s is hosting a fundraiser where burger sales are going to help Chad Garrow, who’s home for the weekend following another week of treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

