South Dakota’s new abortion restriction is on hold for at least a few more days. The rule would require women to make three trips to the doctor to receive abortion pills. New filings in the case include opinions for doctors on both sides. The doctor hired by the state quotes a warning on the medication that refers to serious and sometimes fatal infections or bleeding. The doctor on the other side said fatal infections or bleeding occur very rarely following surgical and medical abortions.

South Dakota school administrators are pushing back against Governor Kristi Noem’s assertion that the new state law banning transgender athletes is the strongest protection for fairness in women’s sports. The School Administrators of South Dakota testified against the bill saying that schools already has a policy regarding transgender athletes, and it’s worked well. This law applies to athletics in the K-12 level, and at public universities.

Winterfest of Wheels, which is a fundraiser for Cure Kids Cancer, features more than 100 unique cars, trucks, and motorcycles for everyone to see through Sunday. Volunteer Coordinator Karen Leisinger says Winterfest of Wheels will feature at least 100 vehicles. The event raised $50,000 in 2020 and nearly $350,000 since 2009.