SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Minnesota man has been denied appeal by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a murder trial.

Minnesota Supreme Court denies state’s appeal in cold case

A deadly Harrisburg crossing continues to be rectified.

Kaylee’s Crusade expedites changes at Harrisburg railroad crossing

A suspect in a Rapid City officer-involved shooting has died.

Armed suspect shot and killed after holding gas station employee hostage at knifepoint

Pentagon acknowledges report of “another Chinese surveillance balloon”.

Possible Chinese balloon tracker: Where is it headed next?

A longtime charity car show in Sioux Falls is coming to an end.

Winterfest of Wheels rolls to a stop

Check out our Boredom Busters!

Saturday Boredom Busters: February 4th

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.